Letter: Re-elect Scherling to county commission

She is currently the chairwoman of the Cass County Commission, board member for the Diversion Authority, chairwoman of the Diversion Land Management committee, and a board member for the Red River Basin Commission. As such, she currently is one of the hardest working commissioners simply due to the time commitment for all of these responsibilities.

Scherling deserves another four years as your commissioner. She will continue to work to provide services to all county residents and do so with a watchful eye on the budget.

Vanyo, West Fargo, is former Cass County commissioner.