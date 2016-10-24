Letter: No accountability with Measure 3

The money which is raised will not go to tobacco use prevention or cessation, and that's a good thing. North Dakota is already No. 1 in spending per capita for those purposes, the only state which fully funds the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, the total federal and state funding provided for addressing risky behaviors in North Dakota, including tobacco use, is $144,657,242 for 2015-17.

As a supporter of both behavioral and public health, as well as services to veterans, it is important to make clear that the intentions of the measure may be noble, but the implementation as called for in Measure 4 is not. The funds resulting from the tax increase are estimated at $70 million to $100 million/year. The measure requires 50% to be allocated each to veteran's services and to behavioral and public health use. That could mean $1 million/week for each purpose. The current total budget for the Division of Behavioral Health is $20 million.

The funds in each case will be directed to councils which are made up of volunteers with no structure for administering funds. For example, the behavioral health council meets 4 times/year and the majority are family members and consumers. Other members are private and public providers of services, as well as advocacy groups.

All have a vested interested in where the money should be used. The council was established to comply with the requirements of a federal grant for services which called for a consumer-led board to advise the administration of the funds. The potential for conflict of interest is great for both groups.

There is absolutely no accountability by either group to any elected officials. The governor appoints the council members, but there is no provision for approval and oversight by either the governor or the Legislature.

There is no provision for considering what programs are currently in place and how the programs funded by the councils would blend with them. What happens, if higher salaries are paid to those working in newly funded programs? It isn't fair to those who are currently performing similar work.

Dedicated funds are seldom a good idea, because they tie the hands of the legislature in planning an overall budget. Handing a blank check to totally unaccountable boards is poor public policy.

If the measure was just a tobacco tax increase, my opinion might be different. But as it is written, it is very troublesome.

Please join me in voting "no" on ballot Measure 4.

Sen. Lee, R-West Fargo, represents District 13 in the N.D. Senate.