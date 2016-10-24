Letter: Government service not like running a business

Take for example Burgum's proposal to create charter schools to compete with North Dakota's public schools. Not only would charter schools take state money away from our public schools, since charters are also public, but could also force cities to increase property taxes. Educating our children should be a collaborative exercise, not some sort of cutthroat competition for state funds. Taking money away from neighborhood schools actually makes underperforming schools perform worse, hurting our children.

Government's role is to protect it's citizens, but Burgum has proposed ending North Dakota's Medicaid expansion. That would cost North Dakota $300 million in federal matching funds that would mostly affect the

elderly, rural residents, and the poor. Estimates are that 20,000 residents would lose health coverage and many rural clinics would be forced to close. Apparently human rights are secondary to the almighty dollar for Burgum.

While proposing these radical ideas he holds out his hat for millions of dollars in property tax rebates for his many downtown Fargo properties, forcing residents to subsidize his already profitable companies.

The citizens of North Dakota and our prized institutions are not just some pluses and minuses on a spreadsheet; they are the cornerstones of who we are. Burgum's campaign slogan is "treat taxpayers like customers." He has that backwards, North Dakotans are the EMPLOYERS, not the customers.

Fastnaught lives in Fargo.