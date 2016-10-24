Letter: National debt being ignored by politicians

Now we on the verge of electing a new president. Is either of the candidates taking this impending disaster as serious as it is? Both touched on it at the last debate after the moderator brought it up. It didn't seem like either had given it much thought.

What has gotten us into this disaster? We have to blame American people who have voted into office those politicians who have promised the most and spent the most.

It is interesting that in this coming election who is the politician and who is not. Donald Trump has done and said some really bad and stupid things. Yet, as a businessman he has started many businesses which employ thousands of employees. Do we throw him out for some of the dumb things he has done in the past and forget how he can use his expertise running businesses in running this country or do we elect another politician who is already talking about the money she will spend which the country does not have. And how about those missing e-mails?

"Let him or her who is without sin cast the first stone!"

Johnson lives in Fargo.