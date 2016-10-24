Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Letter: Only Trump can clean up greed, corruption

    By Ron Roche Today at 9:53 a.m.

    Hillary Clinton has pledged to "transform" religion and to eliminate the NRA. Not surprising since they both stand in the way of her dream of becoming a dictator.

    The two greatest enemies of a dictator are citizens who own Bibles and guns. I wish The Forum could see this. You assault us daily with stupid cartoons and hate letters bashing Donald Trump. I admit his methods may be crude and boorish, but he is the only one who can clean up the greed and corruption in Washington. A Clinton dynasty will only add to it.

    Roche lives in Fargo.

    Explore related topics:opinionlettersPolitics
    Advertisement
    randomness