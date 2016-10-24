Letter: Only Trump can clean up greed, corruption
Hillary Clinton has pledged to "transform" religion and to eliminate the NRA. Not surprising since they both stand in the way of her dream of becoming a dictator.
The two greatest enemies of a dictator are citizens who own Bibles and guns. I wish The Forum could see this. You assault us daily with stupid cartoons and hate letters bashing Donald Trump. I admit his methods may be crude and boorish, but he is the only one who can clean up the greed and corruption in Washington. A Clinton dynasty will only add to it.
Roche lives in Fargo.