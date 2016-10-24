Letter: Not impressed with Forum's non-endorsement

To any objective observer, Donald Trump is absolutely unfit to be president. He has revealed himself to be the most mentally unstable, dishonest, and morally depraved presidential candidate in modern history. No matter how flawed Hillary Clinton might be, she is at least stable enough to be president.

The Forum compared this election to 1964, the last time they did not endorse a presidential candidate, but there is no comparison to that year in any respect. Republican Barry Goldwater was a right-wing conservative, but unlike Trump he was a statesman who was qualified to be president. Furthermore, the country was still in a state of shock and grief over the 1963 Kennedy assassination which was still under investigation in 1964. This fact alone almost guaranteed that the sitting president Lyndon Johnson was going to be elected no matter who the Republican candidate was because the country was in no mood to change presidents again.

I understand that the Forum is a Republican-leaning organization. But this election is not about Republican vs. Democrat. It is about saving this country from an unhinged dictator wannabe who poses an imminent danger to the United States and the world.

Mills lives in Jamestown, N.D.