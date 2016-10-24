Letter: Let's do 'term limits' in Fargo's District 44

To be clear, at the national level this is the dirtiest campaign in my 77 years of life. I will always respect my friends as such, but will never respect their political belief in a candidate like Donald J. Trump.

Having said that, since none of the Republican candidates in 44 have rejected Trump, it is easy for me to endorse Karla Rose Hanson, Joshua Boschee and Merrill Piepkorn. Each has repudiated Trump which means they put the people first and represent us.

In a letter to the editor Tracy Walvatne on Oct. 19 pointed out the false claim that Piepkorn proposed a large tax increase. The expensive mailer was a play on words because in fact he, Hanson and Boschee all support local school funding decisions, not an increase in property taxes.

They've heard the concerns of North Fargo residents: violent crime and property crime are up statewide. The drug epidemic cannot be overstated to parents who hear about fentanyl in the schools and the spike in heroin overdoses.

With the problems stated they share a concern about the state cutting the human services budget in view of the fact there is a shortage of mental health services and addiction treatment services and facilities.

They support Fargo Chief David David Todd and area law enforcement in their efforts to address the drug problems through education, treatment and recovery systems. They applaud him in his stance that you can't arrest your way out of the crisis.

Lawmakers have prioritized tax cuts for the oil companies in Texas and Oklahoma instead of this crisis. Republicans can talk defensively about these problems but they are driving the the train in that they hold all of the leadership positions, all state offices and the super-majority in the Legislature.

Under the Republicans, police are understaffed, jails are overflowing and court services are facing cuts. As populations increase, so do the problems that come with them. Cutting court services while the courts are already over burdened makes no sense and the 44 Three Musketeers will bring common sense into the political arena.

All three will represent their neighborhoods; Boschee and Hanson will not march to the tune of Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, as House majority leader and his oil allies; all of them will advocate for our criminal justice system to provide for needed resources and they will prioritize improvements to our behavioral health services so they can better serve North Dakotans who struggle with mental health or addiction issues.

As a citizen, your rights will be protected—racism and bigotry will not be tolerated. They will reject abhorrent behavior and stance and will never fail to move on bad behavior and or bad politics.

Unlike the Republican incumbents in 44, Hanson, Boschee and Piepkorn repudiate Trump and the bigotry, sexism and hatred he stands for. They will vote for people over party.

If you want change support your local Democrats. It's an uphill fight.

Davies is retired Fargo municipal judge.