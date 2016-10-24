Letter: A vote for Sinner is vote for higher taxes

During the same session, Sinner decided that his vacation was more important than his promise to the residents of District 46 to be their voice in the Senate. While Sinner was neglecting his duties, the Senate was debating landmark property tax relief, funding for much needed infrastructure projects, and a bill to give property owners notice of coming assessment increases.

Sinner cannot claim to stand up for us when he doesn't even show up to do his job and when he does go to work, he votes against tax relief and the best interests of the residents of District 46.

Thelen lives in Fargo.