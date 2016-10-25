Letter: Tobacco tax is the North Dakota way

Recommended for you

If the proposed tobacco tax increase is approved by voters Nov. 8, here's what North Dakota gets:

Fewer smokers.

Fewer deaths.

Reduced healthcare costs for everyone.

New programs for veterans and behavioral health.

If the tobacco tax increase is rejected, here's what North Dakota gets:

New youth smokers to replace the old smokers who die.

Continued contributions to the profits of out-of-state tobacco companies who are spending millions to try protect their sales.

Which is the North Dakota way? Seems obvious.

Andrist lives in Bismarck.