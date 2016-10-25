Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Letter: Tobacco tax is the North Dakota way

    By Steve Andrist Today at 6:20 a.m.

    Despite what the multinational tobacco companies who are paying the way to oppose Measure 4 say, raising the tobacco tax really is the North Dakota way.

    If the proposed tobacco tax increase is approved by voters Nov. 8, here's what North Dakota gets:

    Fewer smokers.

    Fewer deaths.

    Reduced healthcare costs for everyone.

    New programs for veterans and behavioral health.

    If the tobacco tax increase is rejected, here's what North Dakota gets:

    New youth smokers to replace the old smokers who die.

    Continued contributions to the profits of out-of-state tobacco companies who are spending millions to try protect their sales.

    Which is the North Dakota way? Seems obvious.

    Andrist lives in Bismarck.

    Explore related topics:opinionlettersmeasure 4
    Advertisement
    randomness