Letter: Tobacco tax is the North Dakota way
Despite what the multinational tobacco companies who are paying the way to oppose Measure 4 say, raising the tobacco tax really is the North Dakota way.
If the proposed tobacco tax increase is approved by voters Nov. 8, here's what North Dakota gets:
Fewer smokers.
Fewer deaths.
Reduced healthcare costs for everyone.
New programs for veterans and behavioral health.
If the tobacco tax increase is rejected, here's what North Dakota gets:
New youth smokers to replace the old smokers who die.
Continued contributions to the profits of out-of-state tobacco companies who are spending millions to try protect their sales.
Which is the North Dakota way? Seems obvious.
Andrist lives in Bismarck.