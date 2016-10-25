Letter: Jerod Tufte right choice for the court

For more than 15 years as a practicing lawyer, I have had the privilege of appearing before judges throughout the state, including Judge Tufte. I have argued cases assigned to him in his capacity as a district judge, and also as a surrogate to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Judge Tufte has the demonstrated skills, knowledge, temperament, demeanor, and desire to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

I am honored to offer my personal and professional recommendation for Judge Tufte, and urge voters to join me in voting for Judge Tufte as the next justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Friese lives in Fargo.