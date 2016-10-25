Letter: How many more victims do we need?

In our case evidence included legally obtained tapes of in-school harassment and of school officials telling me they know a gang of girls was retaliating against the arrest of their leader and planned another assault on my kid but "promised" to wait a week. I fruitlessly sought help from two other school officials, the state's attorney office and two police officers. The gang waited a week and then attacked in school. That was no wake-up call to authorities; I heard later that they smelled lawsuit. After the preannounced morning of horror and gang-encouraging responses from authorities, the gang's harassment was supplemented by older affiliates and our entire family was threatened. Other kids were also threatened. Still authorities' cover up continued.

We made frequent police reports. The police told us the school said we were lying but continued to refuse the tapes that proved we weren't. When a couple officers actually sent cases on to the state's attorney's office, that office threw them out. The superintendent told me the law would have acted if I hadn't tied those incidents to information on the tapes. How would he know that? Answer: There was a deal. An out-of-town authority finally studied the tapes and unamended school memos, prepared a report and was to testify in court. His report and testimony were also suppressed.

We left town, fleeing not so much a girl gang as a gang in suits.

Omdahl and anyone else interested in "anecdotes" can borrow my records, which I'd started because I couldn't keep track of the girls but quickly found that I couldn't keep track of the adults. My copies of the tapes are still available to anyone also. I also taped an unenlightening ESPB meeting and a meeting with BCI officials, in which they said they'd like to help but needed a request from local law. I drove back to Hell to beg for that request but was, of course, refused.

My family's terror is from some years ago. But it's yesterday to me. Voters, let's take a step to keep it from being tomorrow for you. Vote "yes" on Measure 3, Marsy's Law.

Kappel lives in Fargo.