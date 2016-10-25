Letter: Sick and tired of Bar Association abuse

Such is the case of one Chad McCabe, who calls Justice Dale Sandstrom his "second father." He also appears to be well connected to someone(s) on the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court. You never read about McCabe's ethical transgressions in the Gavel, did you?

Just why do you think that happened, and do you really think that it's fair, equal and appropriate? The "powers that be" (who, in my opinion, have been the powers that be for far too long now) protect their own. Don't we all pay the same dues, and shouldn't we all receive the very same treatment from the Bar Association? Why should a select few receive most favorable nation status?

It was like pulling teeth to find the truth. By letter dated June 22, 2016, Executive Director Tony Weiler advised me that "the State Bar Association has not received a notice of disciplinary action regarding Mr. McCabe; therefore we have not published such notice in the Gavel." This claim appears to be blatantly false, since an attachment to the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Order for Reprimand dated October 9, 2012, which I also obtained through an Open Records Request (File No. 5241-W-1110) clearly state "Notice of Discipline sent to SBAND, Editor of Bismarck Tribune."

Somebody covered this up, and it appears somebody else lied about it. Why should we, as attorneys, tolerate these abuses? I suggest the N. D. Supreme Court should investigate this matter and find out the who, the why, and just how widespread this type of abuse is in the Bar Association. I'm just sick and tired of it and will tolerate this behavior no more. That is one of the reasons I am a candidate for a seat on the N. D. Supreme Court, where I can monitor, investigate and hopefully deter these kinds of abuses.

Who had a hand in the abuse I reference here, and what punishment should they receive? I suggest they should face the same disciplinary process everyone else would have to face.

I call for a total evaluation of the Bar Association from top to bottom. I don't think we're getting much for our approximately $500 per year dues. I'm tired of paying for expensive flying, dining and lodging expenses for the self-selected elite. They seemingly only serve themselves. They don't seem truly concerned about you and I, the "regular attorneys." It may be that they are too busy serving themselves and protecting their own.

If elected I promise to bring change to the Bar Association and seek equal justice for everyone to the best of my ability.

Bolinske, Bismarck, is a candidate for N.D. Supreme Court justice.