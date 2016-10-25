Letter: Aim is to reduce ND youth smoking

As we stated in June, the role of the Fargo Cass Board of Health is to make recommendations aimed at improving and promoting the health of the citizens of Cass County. Those citizens include youth, the future leaders, teachers, doctors, coaches, nurses and police officers of our communities. We strongly believe that the way to keep kids from starting the life-long addiction of smoking is to increase the price of tobacco.

The Raise It for Health coalition estimates that the proposed tax increase will result in a 20 percent reduction in youth initiation of tobacco use and will also prevent nearly 6,000 North Dakota youth from ever starting. Those numbers are hard to ignore and are why we urge all North Dakotans to vote "yes" on Measure 4. This is about protecting our kids. It's the right thing to do. For more information, please visit www.raiseitforhealthnd.com.

Goldenberg, Fargo, wrote on behalf of the Board of Health for Fargo Cass Public Health.