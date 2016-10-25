Letter: Not voting Nov. 8 would be irresponsible
I hear a lot of voters disgusted to the point they do not want to vote. Not voting is the most
irresponsible decision you can make because either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is going to be President with or without your vote.
Please ask yourself; Who would you trust to watch your grandchildren, your home, your personal
property (Including your guns and other investments) while you were away for a month or two?
Keep in mind whether you vote or not; one of them will be taking care of your grandchildren and
everything else that is dear to you. Please vote, if not for you, then for you grandchildren and their
children.
Berube lives in Mandan, N.D.