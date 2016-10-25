Letter: Tufte most qualified for ND Supreme Court

Tufte's background as a prosecutor and as a veteran of the North Dakota National Guard give him the broad experience required to serve on the court. His deep North Dakota roots are a great asset in making him a thoughtful judge who applies the law as it is and leaves the policy decisions to the political branches of government.

Tufte has served our state well as a district judge and we should all be glad that he has decided to step forward to serve on the North Dakota Supreme Court. We hope you will join us in voting for him.

Jack and Betsy Dalrymple are governor and first lady of North Dakota.