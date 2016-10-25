Letter: Take special care when judging a judge

Robert Bolinske of Bismarck has described himself as a "brawler", an "ornery moose" and expressed a desire to "jack up" some of the judges around our state. Indeed, Bolinske has received the uncoveted "leafy spurge" award by this newspaper for his less than professional behavior on the campaign trail. A State Bar Association of North Dakota survey of licensed attorneys in North Dakota reveals that Bolinske ranked the lowest in judicial temperament out of any candidate for judge in North Dakota this year. A judge is supposed to be just that-- a judge, and not a participant in legal disputes. When a judge, by poor temperament or some other reason, will inject themself into the middle of a legal dispute, the process is ultimately less just.

To contrast, Judge Jerod Tufte is an individual who is even tempered and has a track record of working well with others—Tufte has experience as a small town lawyer, a prosecutor, legal counsel for the Governor of North Dakota, along with working in a larger law firm. Judge Tufte plays well with others and is above all other things, scrupulously fair and willing to hear arguments from all sides.

A justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court is required to work with his or her peers and to seek support of the other justices to gain majorities for opinions on cases they judge. The North Dakota Supreme Court is not a place for "brawling" and "jacking up" people. It is a place that needs individuals who substitute their own agenda(s) of 'jacking up' judges for fidelity to the rule of law and the Constitution and to judge individual cases on their merits.

After spending some time judging the potential Supreme Court justices, I'm going to vote for Jerod Tufte for the North Dakota Supreme Court this November.

Western lives in Fargo.