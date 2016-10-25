Letter: It was a trip we will never forget

Wheelchairs were a big problem and every time we stopped, they would get off first and wheelchairs were waiting. They really were amazing. One gentleman needed lots of help and they cheerfully gave it.

The whole trip was well planned. At the banquet, we had a surprise visit from Colin Powell and he spoke.

Tracy Briggs and Beth Bouly were very busy girls.

I recommend to all veterans to sign up for a trip; you will never forget it. Sorry I don't have the names of all the volunteers but they were awesome.

The writers live in Moorhead.