Letter: A chance to get rid of Rep. Jim Kasper

In the 2013 and 2015 sessions, Kasper voted for restrictive voter identification laws which were recently invalidated by a federal judge in Bismarck. The intent of those laws was not to prevent "voter fraud" but to suppress the voter turnout by Democratic constituencies such as Native Americans and young people.

In the 2015 session, Kasper voted against SB 2279, which would have prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation. Also in 2015, Kasper voted to reduce the oil extraction tax, a gift to mostly large, out-of-state oil companies.

In the 2013 and 2015 sessions, Kasper voted for all of the extreme restrictions on abortion which were later overturned in federal court, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars to North Dakota taxpayers.

Voters in District 46 have an opportunity to send two experienced and qualified leaders to the North Dakota House. Kirsten Diederich is a former faculty member at Concordia College and former chairwoman of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education. Dan Fisher is president and CEO of The Copper River Group, consultants to the financial industry. He is also a former director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Diedrich and Fisher will give District 46 residents the voice they deserve in the Legislature.

Wilking lives in Fargo.