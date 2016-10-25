Letter: Consider meaning of 'true set of facts'

real. It is like the car wreck you cannot avoid looking at. It is based on what Moorhead Mayor Del Ray Williams says is a "different set of facts."

Water management official Mark Brodshaug's commentary in the Oct. 23 Forum proposes a new tax by

extension of the current sales tax. His fears are based on the "the different set of facts". The 2009 flood protection level has been exceeded by new construction.

The facts are the taxpayers of North Dakota and Minnesota have funded new protection. Fargo and Moorhead have constructed walls and levees and more are under construction to provide a 44 foot level of protection. As The Forum stated, "impressive levels of flood protection have been

achieved." "More than $300 million has been spent erecting in-town protection through the Fargo-Moorhead area since the 2009 flood" (from the North Dakota Water, Oct. 2016). In fact, in a Forum article it was stated Fargo will be able to apply for certified flood protection by 2018.

When and if the Businesses Owners for Flood Protection can decide to use the current protection levels as the "true set of facts" for the Red River Valley region, they and Minnesota will be able to sit down and work out a plan that works for everyone. The new plan must be more than just a shift of water from Fargo's back yard to someone else. Then we can stop new extended sales taxes, talk of special assessments, the reported $2 million dollars incentives to bid on P3 construction and interminable court fights. Williams and Brodshaug can look at the facts and accept that there is only one "true set of facts".

Rogne lives near Kindred, N.D.