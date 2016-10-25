Letter: Rep. Thoreson votes against North Dakota families

But lawmakers, including my own Rep. Blair Thoreson, R-Fargo, here in north Fargo, advanced extreme "personhood" legislation that would have make it impossible for families to use IVF in North Dakota. Thankfully, every attempt to pass it has failed.

Thoreson's "personhood" votes are just one reason why I'm supporting Karla Rose Hanson and Rep. Joshua Boschee, D-Fargo, for House. Hanson and Boschee defended North Dakotans' ability to use IVF and prevent government interference in private medical decisions. Hanson was one of the leaders against the

personhood measure, which 73 percent of District 44 voters rejected in 2014. Boschee consistently votes against these extreme laws.

I know Hanson and Boschee will also work tirelessly on the pressing health-related issues our state faces, especially mental health care and addiction treatment, which has been in a crisis state for years.

Also, the Medicaid expansion is up for renewal next year, a program that enables approximately 20,000 more North Dakotans to have the security of health insurance. Under Rep. Al Carlson's, R-Fargo, command and control, Thoreson voted "no" on the expansion but yes on tax cuts for oil companies.

Healthy families are everyone's first concern. I encourage my north Fargo neighbors to vote for Hanson and Boschee, who will work to ensure North Dakota has the health care services we need.

Christensen, MD, is a Reproductive Endocrinologist who has lived in north Fargo for

40 years.