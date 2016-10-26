Letter: In voting booth, keep your conscience clean

Hillary Clinton is going to win this election in a landslide, thanks to her incompetent opponent. She doesn't need our help. She doesn't need the progressive vote. We don't have to be morally complicit with her crimes by supporting her. We don't have to stain our hands with the blood of the muslim children whose bodies will be blown to bits by her bombs. There are other names on the ballot. There are other people who can use our votes. Gary Johnson and Jill Stein are both candidates for president who want to end the disastrous Bush-Obama-Clinton foreign policy that has costed us trillions, killed millions, destabilized the middle east, and only created more global terrorism than there ever was in the first place.

In this election we have the choice between supporting a genocidal monster or conscientiously objecting. I choose to object, by voting for someone else. I choose to keep my conscience clean. You should, too.

Wieber lives in Fargo.