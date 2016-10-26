Letter: Time for a chance on Cass commission

Oct. 22 Forum Opinion section, it stated the "Cass County Commission needs continuity

and experience now more than ever." I respectfully disagree. As a concerned citizen of Cass

County, It is time for a change.

Cass County commissioners do have an obligation to represent the entire county, although

there are districts and constituents in those districts which each commissioner is elected from

and represents. District 5 is considered the "rural" district, and in recent years the forgotten

district it seems for current District 5 Commissioner Mary Scherling, who lives a stone's throw

away outside the city of Fargo.

It is time to break up the "good ol' boys and girls club" and have some fresh eyes in the mix to

ask the tough questions about our hard earned taxpayer dollars and how it is spent. It is time

to ask how an entity, with no direct oversight, can epect to continue to build a $2.2 billion+

Diversion Project without the proper permits and no "Plan B" with taxpayer funds. It is time to

put more focus on flood protection measures within the City of Fargo, like Moorhead did, and

start to work with neighbors on basin wide flood protection. Do not let the sandbagging tactic

scare you. Fargo has been working on building flood protection within, but they are worried about how to protect the areas they permitted and let build in the natural floodplain to begin with.

The Forum editorial said that Scherling is a knowledgeable supporter of the FM Diversion project which "qualifies" her to remain as the District 5 commissioner, but since Marty Johnson does not fully support the FM Diversion project this disqualifies him for the position? When an individual asks questions or does not agree with the quorum, this does not disqualify them from a position. These are the type of people we need at the table.

While I have no doubt that Scherling has put in her time, it is unfortunate that her time is not spent listening to her constituents in District 5. It is time for a change.

Nipstad, Hickson, N.D., is with Nipstad Farms, Inc. and is former board member for Pleasant Township.