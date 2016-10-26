Letter: A candidate of integrity and values

I came to know Shannon Roers Jones as a professional acquaintance before she declared her candidacy. Then, like now, I was struck by her even temperament, intellectual curiosity and perceptiveness in matters of business. As I came to know her better, my admiration for her only grew.

Part of me feels reluctant to mention (because it would not be mentioned in support of a male candidate), that my admiration for Shannon is in part based on her success in gracefully balancing her role as a business person, mother, wife and friend. But it is relevant — because this accomplishment serves as a direct illustration of the commitment, strength, and ability to balance competing interests that is so

necessary to be an effective legislator. I was delighted when Shannon shared her intention to run for office in District 46.

So I urge you to first and foremost, get out and vote. While the national presidential race may (understandably) diminish your enthusiasm to do so, our state is worth your effort - whatever your political stance. Second, I urge you District 46 voters to step out to vote for Shannon - a person with fresh perspective, sincere motivation to make North Dakota a place our children want to live, an ability to work productively and collaboratively toward progress for our beloved state, and personal values that align with the best of who we are as North Dakotans.

Kommer lives in Fargo.