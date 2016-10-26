Letter: Piepkorn's refugee rhetoric is xenophobic

My experience, while anecdotal, is vastly different from the rhetoric repeatedly perpetuated by Commissioner Dave Piepkorn and the Fargo City Commission. Piepkorn's rhetoric is nothing short of xenophobia hidden in the pursuit of financial transparency. Instead of focusing on prejudicial anecdotes, it is important to focus on what we know to be true about refugee resettlement in Fargo:

• The majority of refugees in Fargo are women and children.

• Refugees in Fargo are not terrorists, they are fleeing from terrorists.

• Refugees in Fargo benefit the community by paying taxes, starting new businesses that employ others, buying and renting homes, and joining the workforce

During an Oct. 24 meeting, Commissioner John Strand criticized Piepkorn and challenged commissioners to consider how uncomfortable this process has made refugees in the community feel. I applaud Strand for his vocal and compassionate opposition to the divisive and baseless claims by Piepkorn.

While the discussion on refugee resettlement is an important one, it must be grounded in fact over theory, compassion over indifference, and partnership over prejudice. It is outside the realm of political ideology and has nothing to do with being republican or democrat. This issue is about being human and recognizing the humanity in one another. It is time that Fargo takes pride in being a community that provides refuge to global citizens seeking the most basic of human rights- safety and security.

Bommersbach lives in Grand Forks.