Letter: ND ballot measures are bad public policy

Two areas include: 1. An initiated measure process that allows payment per collected signature, leading to funding by out-of-state interests; 2.Tax policy, a legislative priority, being delegated to advertising firms, consultants, committees and again special interest groups not under legislative influence.

Careful analysis of measures shows the bad public policy. Paying petition gatherers per signature changes what should be introduced in Bismarck for careful analysis over to funded outside influence and non-government control. Allowing taxes to be collected and spent by private committee and consultant groups weakens legislative and public governance. Let's return to not permitting clip-board carrier payment per signature.

And please keep taxing authority exclusively within our Legislature to introduce, publicly discuss, control, budget, set, collect and spend. Comprehensive budget and fiscal management is the right approach. Vote "no" on 3 and 4.

Erickson is a Fargo attorney.