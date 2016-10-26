Letter: Out-of-state money funds District 22 candidate

campaign contributions have come from out of state special interests. These special interest groups clearly have no understanding of the way we work in North Dakota. Has this candidate put her life on hold to sit in a tractor, grain cart, or truck for 12 hours a day to harvest? Does she understand the difficulties farmers have to recruit good truck and semi drivers during harvest? No!

The same candidate continues to make misinformed claims about the changes made to the oil extraction tax, but was not present on a candidate tour put on by the N.D. Petroleum Council. Peterson again was not present for the Lignite Energy Council's tour of coal country. Please tell us how this candidate will represent you for the next 4 years if she's not willing to listen to all sides, not willing to take the time to research,

talk to and understand the issues facing our state.

This same candidate compared city specials to oil extraction taxes in her campaign literature, proves she doesn't understand that city special assessments are a financial tool where the city and developers can work

together to grow cities. Developers can build developments privately, but then they are borrowing money at market rates and then have to put these costs into the price of the land. By partnering with cities, property owners benefit by the city's ability to bond for lower interest rates, passing the interest savings on.

Yes, West Fargo has had an incredible population growth in recent years and that's exciting for them. They are creating areas of city that not long ago was farmland. These areas need everything from water, sewer, roads, lift stations and drains to create wonderful neighborhoods for people to live and raise their families. We believe the City of West Fargo is working for its people.

Let's not overstep our boundaries as a state government and put our fingers in the operations of local levels of government.

It's been disheartening to see a candidate use funds from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York to put fear into the voters of West Fargo and rural Cass County. You have a choice. An out-of-state funded candidate who uses fear tactics, or two candidates with small business and agriculture backgrounds who understand the people of District 22.

You have a choice of representatives that have been present, have met with industry and community leaders and will continue to do so. A common sense approach listening to all sides of an issue, representing ALL, not just some, is our approach to working for North Dakota.

Pyle and Howe are District 22 N.D. House candidates.