Letter: Narcissist or pathological liar?

Actually, the Narcissist with his inflated sense of self-importance, will be darn sure to put the right people in the right jobs and work hard to prove he's good at what he does. He won't care what party they are in, what race they are or what religion they practice. He wants to look good so he'll make sure America gets people back to work, the budget balanced and our country safe. The great thing is, he owes no favors to anyone so he'll make sure the cabinet is filled with qualified people and if they mess up, they'll be fired. There will be none of that, "if you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours" practices in his administration and lobbyists may find it hard to control legislators the way they have up to now.

On the other hand, the pathological liar owes a lot of favors to a lot of people for supporting her campaign and keeping her secrets. She'll be sure to award them with the top cabinet jobs whether or not the job is the right fit. For sure you will see nepotism used like never before. Just like she did as Secretary of State, the office of the president will become her cash cow. God save America!

Hartwig lives in Fargo.