Letter: Republican flyer wrong about my state senator

Why is personal income tax even an issue? Of the 43 states in the USA that have income tax, North Dakota is the lowest.

As to the charges against my state Sen. George B. Sinner: I can't think of anyone who's worked harder to be a voice for working families and senior citizens. Sinner has authored bills to exempt clothing from sales tax; he's proposed a tax credit for renters; and he helped thousands of North Dakota college graduates refinance their school loans, saving millions of dollars.

I trust Sinner and Kirsten Diederich. We can't let the Republicans lie and insinuate their way to election and re-election. I'm voting to return my senator, George Sinner, to office and to send Diederich to the Legislature. We all should.

Schimmelpfennig lives in Fargo.