Letter: High tobacco price prevents kids from buying

North Dakota has some of the cheapest tobacco in the nation. Low on cash? You can always grab a cheap flavored cigar for $.79, or hey! Maybe they are on sale 2 for a dollar. The best way to keep tobacco out of the hands of kids is to make it too expensive.

Price is king. It always has been. How many times have you switched brands to save a few bucks? We've raised our kids with those same values. If we can make a teen think twice before buying that first pack of smokes, aren't we doing something good? Price increase encourages current smokers to reconsider their habit, often leading to a quit attempt. It all adds up to common sense.

I'm sure you've heard that no tax is a good tax. Measure 4 isn't a usual case though. When we talk about tobacco products, we are talking about a product that has zero positive qualities. We are talking about a product that is the No. 1 leading cause of preventable death in America. Think for a minute: who do you know that has suffered from tobacco? Who might be in your life right now if not for smoking related illness and death? Now look at your kids, your grandkids. and ask yourself, "Shouldn't I protect them?"

Vote "yes" on Measure 4.

McCoy, master of public health, lives in Moorhead.