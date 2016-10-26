Letter: Republican were wrong, Diederich was right

What the piece did for me was to recount how Diederich, as chairwoman of the State Board of Higher Education, took the high road. When conservatives led by Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, decided to risk higher education accreditation by replacing the board with a politicized, full time commission, Diederich led the opposition. In the end, 75 percent of voters agreed with Diederich and voted down Measure 3.

The conservatives in Bismarck were outraged and intended to make life difficult for her at her confirmation hearing in January. But Diederich knew such a spectacle might negatively impact higher education. So in a

significant act of humility, she resigned from the board so that legislators would put the focus back on students.

She was prepared and could have easily stood her ground. But she chose students over personal interest. I was so proud of her at the time. Now I'm proud to support her for the Legislature. She's the kind of public

servant we need representing us in Bismarck.

Blehm lives in Fargo.