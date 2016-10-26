Letter: For jail: sales tax or property tax?

Clearly the ballot question asks the voters to decide if a new ½ percent sales tax should be implemented to help fund the construction of these projects. The ballot measure language must be approved before it can go on the ballot. That language did not allow us to include information that if voters voted no on the sales tax that the projects would then have to be funded by increased property taxes.

These projects are needed and have already been approved and are well on their way to construction. I hope this letter helps clarify/educate Clay County voters that a "yes" vote supports the sales tax option and that a "no" vote will require increased county property taxes estimated to be in the double digits.

All of these residents who contacted me used the same phrase "this vote should be a no brainer" meaning they strongly supported the sales tax option.

A reminder also that this sales tax would not apply to any current non-taxable products in Minnesota.

If voters in Clay County would like any more information regarding this referendum or the need for these projects please call our administration office at 218-299-5002

Campbell, Moorhead, is District 4 Clay County commissioner.