Letter: Legislators muddy water on ND Measure 4

The name of the committee is ACOVA, Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs, and that committee is responsible for the organization, policy, and general administration of all veterans' affairs. It has 15 voting members, each appointed by the governor representing the five major veteran organizations, but more importantly, all appointed members must be veterans. These are the ones in the trenches each day working alongside other veterans listening and advocating for their needs.

If our legislators are assuming that only they should have power of the purse, and that they know what is best for our veterans, I respectfully disagree. Unless they are willing to put in the thousands of volunteer hours that our veteran organizations put in, they should be part of the solution and cast a "Yes" vote for Measure 4. A tax that no one need pay!

Boyer lives in Carrington, N.D.