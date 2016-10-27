Letter: Costly diversion will be taxpayer burden
"Fargo still needs effective and responsible flood control. We want to support Fargo's efforts in this while we protect our properties and lifestyles." The preceding two sentences were included in an e-mail from the secretary of the MnDak Upstream Coalition when informing us of the ruling by the Minnesota DNR. I want everyone to know that those who say we don't care about protecting Fargo are using their words, not ours. My husband and I have been part of the MnDak Upstream Coalition since its inception, and not once have we heard anyone say they don't care about Fargo.
Also, if I understand it correctly, when Fargo and Moorhead finish the flood retention walls and infrastructure that is already planned, they will be protected to the 2009 flood levels. Why does it seem so preposterous to think that it's okay for the citizens to sandbag should that height be exceeded? Wouldn't that be a better option than to negatively affect your neighbors to the south? Incidentally, my husband and I have also helped with sandbagging during the past; something we considered very important to do to help our neighbor.
Lastly, do the citizens of Fargo and Moorhead know that, if the dam/diversion channel were to be built, the maintenance cost would be between $1 and $2 million dollars annually? Yes, annually. And that maintenance cost will be borne by the taxpayers of Fargo and Cass County even if the dam/diversion channel is not utilized.
Ness lives in Moorhead.