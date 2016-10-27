Letter: Costly diversion will be taxpayer burden

Also, if I understand it correctly, when Fargo and Moorhead finish the flood retention walls and infrastructure that is already planned, they will be protected to the 2009 flood levels. Why does it seem so preposterous to think that it's okay for the citizens to sandbag should that height be exceeded? Wouldn't that be a better option than to negatively affect your neighbors to the south? Incidentally, my husband and I have also helped with sandbagging during the past; something we considered very important to do to help our neighbor.

Lastly, do the citizens of Fargo and Moorhead know that, if the dam/diversion channel were to be built, the maintenance cost would be between $1 and $2 million dollars annually? Yes, annually. And that maintenance cost will be borne by the taxpayers of Fargo and Cass County even if the dam/diversion channel is not utilized.

Ness lives in Moorhead.