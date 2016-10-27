Letter: Signatures-for-pay law is on the books
In a letter in the Oct. 26 edition and online, Alan Erickson encouraged the Legislature to "return" to the law which would prevent petition circulators from being be paid by the number of signatures they obtain on a petition.
Actually, in 1987, such a law was passed and it still exists. It prohibits the payment to individuals based on the number of signatures they secured on a petition. If the offender is successfully prosecuted, the penalty is up to one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.
Jaeger is N.D. secretary of state.