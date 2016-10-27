Letter: Bigotry targets the 1st Amendment

Yes, I've seen other examples of religious intolerance in our region. A Forum columnist regularly insults atheists, like me. I heard a lecture by a local pastor, mouthing his denomination's well worn anti-Catholic nonsense, by saying the Vatican is the "Antichrist". But hatred of Muslims has a special sting. FBI statistics show that hate crimes against Muslims are on the rise.

According to surveys, we atheists share with Muslims the stigma of being the most distrusted segment of US society. Yet atheists, and Catholics, don't have to fear the demagoguery and hate crimes that Muslims do. There are many prominent atheists in Minnesota and North Dakota who are silent to the threat our Muslim brothers and sisters face. I beseech them to speak out. We could be next to show up on hate crime statistics.

Gaul lives in Fargo.