Letter: Piepkorn's questions need answers

That being said, I disagree with The Forum and others who have criticized Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn for asking pointed questions about the cost of the refugee program. His detractors have tried to portray him as a bigot, xenophobe and racist. The City Commission deserves to know the program's cost, including detailed information about the financial arrangement between the federal government and Lutheran Social Services.

Local businesses and schools have little to say about the number of refugees sent here. I believe we have one of the highest per capita refugee populations in the country. Two recent Forum articles stated there were between and 2,000 and 3,000 refugees in Fargo. I suspect there are several thousand more than that. I recently spoke with a member of Lutheran Services and questioned The Forum's figure. She said she wasn't sure about the actual number.

I commend Piepkorn for the questions he has posed. Fargo citizens deserve to have them answered.

Manesis lives in Fargo.