Letter: Understand the real price of tobacco

That's why I will be voting "yes" on Measure 4 this November to increase North Dakota's cigarette tax from a shamefully low 44 cents to $2.20 per pack, with an equivalent tax on other tobacco products including the nicotine used in e-cigarettes.

As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I support Measure 4 because taxing tobacco in this way saves lives by getting people to quit or preventing them from starting-and that means a whole lot less cancer. Plus, this measure will protect and provide funding for crucially underfunded services for our state's veterans and North Dakotans with chronic disease, substance abuse disorders and mental health needs. Measure 4 is estimated to bring in more than $200 million in new revenue in the first biennium. It is time to make your vote count!

Donahue lives in Bismarck.