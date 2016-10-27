Letter: 'Yes' on Measure 4 in order to save lives

Big Tobacco has spent over $3 million fighting Measure 4 because they know that raising the price of tobacco products is proven to save lives, prevent kids from getting addicted and help current smokers quit. Every state that has significantly raised its tobacco tax has seen cigarette pack sales decrease, leading to less kids starting to smoke and a lot less cancer.

Don't believe the tobacco industry lies about how this revenue is a blank check. Measure 4 dedicates an estimated $73 million annually to life-saving programs for North Dakota Veterans, and North Dakotans with chronic disease, substance abuse disorders and mental health needs.

It's time to show the tobacco industry we see through their lies. Vote yes on Measure 4.

Eaton lives in Minot, N.D.