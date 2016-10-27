Letter: The NDSU Bison fly with the Eagles

Scattered throughout the stadium were pockets of yellow and green clusters amidst the 70,000 fans in attendance. Many of the groups proudly waived the Bison flags they had brought with them. They left their newly purchased No. 11 Carson Wentz jersey in the hotel closet and also refrained from putting on their sacred Viking jersey. Instead, they wore the hometown colors, the ones they wear Saturday afternoons in the tailgating lot at the Fargodome to show their support to Carson Wentz, and also to let everyone know we are proud to claim him as a representative of our university and community.

Somewhat to my surprise was the knowledge the Philly fans had not only of Wentz, but of NDSU, as well as North Dakota in general. Eagle fans actually approached us and thanked us for sending him to the City of Brotherly love- like we had something to do with it. During pregame warmups, Jordan Mathews, the Eagle receiver who caught Wentz's first career TD pass, ran by a gathering of NDSU supporters and said" Glad to have Fargo here today".

Most of us who saw the game either on TV or in person would likely agree our hometown hero didn't get off to his best start on that day. I was somewhat expecting there might be some negative comments from the Philly faithful. It never happened, as it appeared they continued to embrace their young quarterback with patience and kindness. After all, they closed the day being 4-2 and extremely excited about their long term future.

Just as we have fostered a relationship with Frisco, I sense there is a similar connection developing between NDSU and Philadelphia. It is interesting to reflect on the question, "How many of us, ten years ago, saw anything like this coming?" Ten years ago, a common response to what we have seen might have been, "When Bison fly." Enjoy the flight and horns up!

Tehven lives in Fargo.