Letter: Big Tobacco works to harm our children

In order to maintain their bottom lines, they need kids like me to become tobacco users. To them, we are what the industry once actually called "replacement smokers" because tobacco kills almost half a million people each year so the companies need new smokers to keep buying their deadly and addictive products.

I write to let Big Tobacco know I am not their replacement. I am an artist, a role model, a friend, and so much more. Most importantly, I am not a tobacco user, and want my friends and everyone to know what these companies and their industry are up to with their crazy spending to try to defeat Measure 4.

One of the best ways to keep kids from smoking is to raise the price of tobacco. Voters must see through Big Tobacco's tricks, reject their lies and vote yes on Measure 4 — for North Dakota kids and our future.

Wilmeth lives in Bismarck.