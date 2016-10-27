Letters: Jim Roers has qualities to be excellent senator

Jim Roers is running to represent District 46 in the state Senate, and will bring the calm and steady leadership the residents of south Fargo need. Roers is a business leader who has been involved in a variety of projects around Fargo and North Dakota. Roers knows there are stakeholders involved in every undertaking, and he addresses their questions calmly head on. He will thoughtfully consider every opinion that comes across the table.

Roers has built a reputation as a problem solver and a job creator. Roers has employed thousands of people in Fargo and across the state with his businesses. Many of his employees have gone on to create their own

businesses, hiring more people and contributing to our state's economy. He has an energy that empowers others to strive to be the best they can be and carry on his spirit of optimism.

Roers sees adversity as a great opportunity, not an insurmountable challenge. With the change in our state's revenues, Roers recognizes that we have a chance to define our priorities and make our state government work for everyone. He is prepared to make the tough decisions in Bismarck and will not be afraid to explain his choices.

North Dakotans deserve senators who are looking out for them and Jim Roers will be a state senator that makes his constituents his priority.

Casper is from Fargo; Poolman is from Bismarck; Unruh is from Beulah. They are Republican members of the N.D. Senate.