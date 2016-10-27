Letter: State Sen. Sinner has the right priorities
It looks like the Republican state party is backing up the garbage truck in Fargo District 46. They are flat out misrepresenting George B. Sinner's record in the state Senate. Their lies really don't deserve a direct response.
Instead, I want to remind people that Sinner tried to reform and reduce property taxes. The plans he supported would have permanently reduced our property tax bill. He sponsored legislation to eliminate the sales tax on clothing, a measure that would have saved hundreds for every resident of the state — not just the well healed.
Meanwhile, the Republican supermajority cut the oil extraction tax by 23 percent reduction leaving
North Dakota with a budget mess. So where will they look to make up the difference? They will
go after education, services to those most in need, support for local governments, and your
property taxes will go up.
George Sinner has the right priorities and his top priority is District 46.
Scott lives in Fargo.