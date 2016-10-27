Letter: State Sen. Sinner has the right priorities

Instead, I want to remind people that Sinner tried to reform and reduce property taxes. The plans he supported would have permanently reduced our property tax bill. He sponsored legislation to eliminate the sales tax on clothing, a measure that would have saved hundreds for every resident of the state — not just the well healed.

Meanwhile, the Republican supermajority cut the oil extraction tax by 23 percent reduction leaving

North Dakota with a budget mess. So where will they look to make up the difference? They will

go after education, services to those most in need, support for local governments, and your

property taxes will go up.

George Sinner has the right priorities and his top priority is District 46.

Scott lives in Fargo.