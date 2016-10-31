Letter: Opponents want to avoid the serious issues

letter to the editor in which they made several accusations against me. I would like to take this opportunity to correct the record.

First, my opponents suggested that my campaign is funded by "out-of- state special interests." If this sounds like a pre-packaged talking point, it's because it is. The truth is that nearly 9 out of 10

contributions to my campaign are from right here in North Dakota.

Now, on the issues: My opponents suggested that I've made "misinformed claims" about the oil

extraction tax. The fact is that Pyle and Howe are offering the same tried and failed policies that

squandered North Dakota's budget surplus and resulted in a shortfall of $1.4 billion. The permanent cut to the oil extraction tax was rushed through the legislature at the last minute and passed on a party-line vote. It provides a massive windfall for corporations, many of which are headquartered outside of the state. North Dakota stands to lose billions of dollars in the next decade because of this short-sighted policy. Yet Pyle and Howe want to double down.

My opponents suggest that I don't "understand the difficulties farmers have [...] during harvest." The fact is that I am proud to be the daughter of two public school teachers, and I'm also proud to be the granddaughter of family farmers from Marion, N.D. What I understand is that North Dakotans overwhelmingly rejected corporate farming this past June when Ballot Measure 1 was defeated 76 to 24 percent. Apparently my opponents and their colleagues didn't get the message. Here in North Dakota we value our small family farms and the contributions they make to our economy, and we don't believe that large-scale industrial-farming should be able to uproot the way of life we have cherished for generations.

These are the important differences between where my opponents and I stand on the issues. I hope voters will consider these differences when they go to the polls on Nov. 8.

Peterson lives in West Fargo.