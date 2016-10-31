Letter: ND Measure 4 is about saving lives

If Measure 4 passes, more people will be encouraged to quit using tobacco products and more importantly, more of our kids will never start using tobacco products in the first place.

A few of the facts are that the tobacco tax has not increased in North Dakota in decades. The result is North Dakota being the fourth lowest tobacco tax in the nation.

Every year, tobacco-related illness costs each household in North Dakota $795, whether you smoke or not.

The opposition doesn't want Measure 4 to pass because they know what the outcome will be and they stand to lose a lot of money. North Dakotans have a lot to gain by raising the price of tobacco. It's not a blank check boondoggle. It's lives saved. Let's do what's best for our kids by voting "yes," because the real boondoggle? It's those mailers I continue to receive.

Markegard lives in Fargo.