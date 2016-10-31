Letter: Again, pleased to vote for Ben Koppelman

Rep. Koppelman brings a fiscally conservative approach, which is needed to bring our budgets back in line across the state. He is also a local business owner and job creator. I believe, with Ben's business experience, family values and great work ethic, that he has earned the right to represent us again, in District 16.

Please consider joining me in voting for Rep. Koppelman, once again, on Nov. 8.

Demers lives in West Fargo.