Letter: Again, pleased to vote for Ben Koppelman
Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, has my vote - again - for the North Dakota House of Representatives, on Nov. 8, in District 16. I have seen, first hand, how involved Ben is in our community. He and his family have the right values and beliefs that we need in North Dakota.
Rep. Koppelman brings a fiscally conservative approach, which is needed to bring our budgets back in line across the state. He is also a local business owner and job creator. I believe, with Ben's business experience, family values and great work ethic, that he has earned the right to represent us again, in District 16.
Please consider joining me in voting for Rep. Koppelman, once again, on Nov. 8.
