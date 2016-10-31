Letter: Measure 3 step backwards for crime victims

Advocates for victims and survivors have worked for decades to safeguard victims from intimidation by their abusers in the criminal justice process. We have made progress in ensuring victims are not subject to intimidation and threats in order to "drop charges." Measure 3 ends that. Allowing victims to refuse depositions and discovery is just another tool for abusers to intimidate victims and avoid prosecution.

Measure 3 threatens the decades-long legislative and criminal justice advocacy work of advocates and survivors. Do not allow an out-of-state interest to undo the work North Dakota's home grown victim advocacy. Vote "no" on 3.

Stromme lives in Bismarck.