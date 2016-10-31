Letter: Sinner works for better lives for North Dakotans

In this context, I've known George B. Sinner to be a kind, dedicated and darned smart guy who cares about people. His keen analytical skills have helped shape important legislation in North Dakota. These are just some of the ways he has worked to help us have a better life in North Dakota: He wrote and co-sponsored a student loan refinance program saving North Dakota student graduates millions in interest costs.

Sinner helped save the diversion funding in the Senate from a Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, effort to derail it in the House. Sinner introduced property tax reform bill in 2013 that would have cut property taxes by 40 percent and provided tax credits to renters.

He twice introduced bills to eliminate the sales tax on clothing in North Dakota. He sponsored bill offering tax credits to employers giving employees paid family medical leave.

He was the first legislator to push for rail safety study after the Casselton derailment. He personally helped injured firefighter Cory Eidsness get Workers Comp benefits.

A vote to return Sen. George B. Sinner to work for us in District 46...and all across the great state of North Dakota is the right thing to do.

King lives in Fargo.