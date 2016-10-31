Letter: Diederich, Fisher for ND House

Diederich has a great record of getting things done, too. When she was the chairwoman of the State Board of Higher Education, she chaired a task force to help define commissioner roles and responsibilities for all system institutions and presidents. She guided the board in developing a strategic plan for student success. And she effectively dealt with a higher learning complaint to prove that the commission is an "autonomous governing board not beholden to legislative and political influence." Diederich's steady hand guided higher education at a time when some legislators desperately tried to assert inappropriate influence.

We need steady hands and good minds in Bismarck. That's why I'm supporting Kirsten Diederich and Dan Fisher. They will be welcome additions to the Legislature.

Hayer lives in Fargo.