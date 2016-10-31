Letter: Mike McFeely needs to do some homework

In his column on Oct. 29, McFeely derided the entire SBOHE for not supporting fellow board member Dr. Kevin Melicher's proposal to open to the public the upcoming discussion regarding Bresciani's contract extension. Thus exposing his (McFeely's) lack of experience in the big time real world and playing on readers' lack of understanding of the real stakes in the matter.

Melicher should know better than to make such a proposal. I would assume that when board members are appointed by the governor they are given some training and advised as to how to work as a member of the SBOE. By considering recent actions and pronouncements of several board members, I don't believe that may be the case however.

Several board members seem to be incapable of keeping their personal opinions to themselves and support a decision or announcement when made by the board. These board members seem incapable of just referring press inquiries to the board's announcement. This is done either out of ignorance or an inability to be an effective member of a state board and attempting to deflect criticism from themselves. Hopefully a new administration will appoint a better caliber of board members or at least insure they are trained and briefed as to how they should conduct themselves and removed if they do not fulfill their role professionally. We need SBOHE members who are ready for prime time not those unwilling to make tough decisions.

Discussion of personnel actions are done in executive session to limit legal liability and this would be the case for reviewing whether or not to extend Bresciani's contract. For some who might need this to be explained in simple terms, like McFeely and Melicher, this means paying out money in damages which the board has had problems with in the recent past. Obviously, McFeely and Melicher think that this would be the wise route as board members would be hesitant to factually speak of Bresciani's transgressions and vote accordingly in a public forum. This would be a grave mistake since Bresciani has defied the SBOE and the chancellor of the University System several times on important issues.

Bresciani's performance and progress on the corrective plan of action he was given must be reviewed and debated in earnest and not like some coffee shop discussion amongst the good old boys. The SBOE has had a very bad track record in establishing the superiority of the North Dakota University System and the Chancellor over individual schools and sometimes problematic leaders. If the SBOE is unable to conduct this discussion on whether to extend Bresciani's contract in an executive session, we will lose any hope of having an effective University System, probably losing another chancellor and again looking foolish.

As one of the featured opinion writers in North Dakota's major newspaper, McFeely needs to expand his understanding of the issues he presents. This particular issue has far greater implications than just a local matter and supporting a buddy.

Miller lives in Fargo.