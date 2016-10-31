Letter: Lap dog Cramer sticks with vile Trump

speech and organization tending toward insurrection and subversion of our Constitution. Constantly undermining our voting process without evidence diminishes public confidence in our democratic system. Trump doesn't really care about such subversion, since he is so focused on his own self-aggrandizement and his objective of becoming a one-man American government.

Unfortunately, the majority of North Dakota are likely to ignore Trump's atrocious flaws and vote for him no matter how inferior and onerous a presidential candidate he is. Other traditionally red states like Nevada and Utah are sensibly going blue as Trump daily proves that he is abusive, sexually debauched, poorly informed and devoted to fulfilling his own megalomania.

Our lone North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer doggedly excuses Trump's most horrific blunders and public statements. Recently Cramer called coverage of Trump's attacks on our election system "overblown."

Evidently Cramer continues to hope that should Trump win he will be appointed to his cabinet, possibly as US Secretary of Agriculture. Informed North Dakotans know that the agricultural sector of our state's economy is significantly dependent on foreign trade. Trump has stated repeatedly that he is dedicated to tearing up carefully negotiated international agreements that

benefit both agriculture and energy producers.

A recent economic report states that 18 percent of jobs (estimated at 110,000) in North Dakota are dependent on international trade and related agreements. North Dakota profited $3.5 billion from foreign trade in 2015, including $295 million from trade with Mexico. Cramer's lap dog excuses for any blunder or insult Trump engages in is an embarrassment to North Dakotans, and his endorsement of Trump's isolationist and regressive views on foreign trade are a threat to North Dakota economy.

We have the option of electing Chase Iron Eyes for Cramer's congressional seat. Iron Eyes is a Standing Rock Sioux leader who would fight for all of us to preserve the beauty and integrity of North Dakota.

Shafer lives in Grand Forks.

